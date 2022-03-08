VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) is RFG Holdings Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 3.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,791. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.