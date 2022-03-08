Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Lifted by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 4.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 3.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $180,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.