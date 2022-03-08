Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.90 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

