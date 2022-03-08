Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 13.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,185,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,684. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.90 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

