Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 79,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

