Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.19. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

