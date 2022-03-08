Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

