Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.36. 1,293,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.30 and a 200 day moving average of $244.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.