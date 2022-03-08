Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

