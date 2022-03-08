Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,315. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

