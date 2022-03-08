Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.82. 271,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average of $274.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.