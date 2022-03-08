Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.