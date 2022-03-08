VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in February

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 971.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $396.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.06. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $377.62 and a 52 week high of $485.81.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.