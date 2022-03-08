Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 927,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,294,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.71% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of BALY opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.21. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

