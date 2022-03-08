Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 43,655 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

