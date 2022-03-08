Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 158,790 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,790 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $27,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

