Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 776,454 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,454 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

BSIG stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

