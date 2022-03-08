Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $832.56

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.56 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.98). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.91), with a volume of 162,101 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.56.
About Vedanta Resources (LON:VED)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.