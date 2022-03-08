Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Ernest E. Maddock Acquires 10,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $23,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VLDR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,236,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,356. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $408.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

