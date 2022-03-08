Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. cut their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. Verano has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.