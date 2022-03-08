Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OEZVY opened at $18.75 on Friday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

