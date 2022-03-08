Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vericel by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Vericel stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

