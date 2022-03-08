Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. Veritiv has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Veritiv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

