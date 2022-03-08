Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 88,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,397 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $22.08.
The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.
The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
