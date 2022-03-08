Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

