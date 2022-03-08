Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.77

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.77 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 53.60 ($0.70). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.78), with a volume of 2,003,657 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £210.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.77.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.