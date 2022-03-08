VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.
