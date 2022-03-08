VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.