ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,484. The company has a market cap of $685.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

