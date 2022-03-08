VIG Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $105.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 67.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $848,725.16 and approximately $105.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,538,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

