Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Caterpillar stock traded up $13.59 on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

