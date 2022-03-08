Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LFG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44. Archaea Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

LFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.