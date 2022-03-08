Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.98

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $11.59. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $626.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

