Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 758,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VIRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

