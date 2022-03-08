Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 758,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VIRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
