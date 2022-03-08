Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGII traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,737. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

