Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.69. 102,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The stock has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.04 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

