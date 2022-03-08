Vita Coco (COCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Kirban bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

