Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $8,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 434,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

