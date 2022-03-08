VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 3,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

