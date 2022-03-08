VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $7.60. 273,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

