Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($257.61) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($277.25).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €136.74 ($148.63) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €181.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €186.49. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($173.61) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($274.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

