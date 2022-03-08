Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

