Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after purchasing an additional 811,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

