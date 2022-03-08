Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

