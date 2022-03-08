Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

