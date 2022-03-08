Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will report $366.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $362.33 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

VG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,289. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.