Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Purchases 40,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after buying an additional 393,165 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Vroom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $83,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

