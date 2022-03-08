Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1,444.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002464 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00364952 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 231,481,147 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

