Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,782,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.