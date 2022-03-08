Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

