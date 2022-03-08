Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.